Exclusive Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
    Exclusive Landscapes deliver an excellent service to its clients both private and corporate for the last 25 years  

    Services
    • We design and install gardens
    • irrigation systems
    • water features
    • Koi ponds
    • swimming pools
    • decking
    • entertainment areas
    • paving and garden lightning to all clients needs and specifications.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Gold awards on various garden expos
    Address
    383 Rene st, Acasia, Pretoria
    0118 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-825739972 http:/ www.exclusivelandscapes.co.za
