Exclusive Landscapes deliver an excellent service to its clients both private and corporate for the last 25 years
- Services
- We design and install gardens
- irrigation systems
- water features
- Koi ponds
- swimming pools
- decking
- entertainment areas
- paving and garden lightning to all clients needs and specifications.
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Company awards
- Gold awards on various garden expos
- Address
-
383 Rene st, Acasia, Pretoria
0118 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-825739972 http:/ www.exclusivelandscapes.co.za