Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Alex Jordaan Construction
Home Builders in Cape Town
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ave St Charles, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction
    Ave St Charles, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction
    Ave St Charles, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction
    +2
    Ave St Charles
    Staff, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction
    Staff
    Campbell Street, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern bathroom
    Campbell Street, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern style bedroom
    Campbell Street, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern houses
    +4
    Campbell Street
    Deli, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Walls
    Deli, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Walls
    Deli
    Tamboershof, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern bathroom
    Tamboershof, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern living room
    Tamboershof
    Senator Park, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern kitchen
    Senator Park, Alex Jordaan Construction Alex Jordaan Construction Modern living room
    Senator Park
    Show all 8 projects

    15 years in the construction industry, with extensive experience in Quantity Surveying, has equipped Alex Jordaan Construction with the ability to approach any project with confidence and expertise.  For more than a decade, there has been one constant on every construction site - people. From expertly skilled artisans to reliable, tried and tested suppliers, every project begins with the right skills. We value individual talent, and believe in bringing together the right mix of professionals irrespective of the challenge.
    Every project is different, each requiring a tailored approach. Alex Jordaan Construction is the agile, responsive, transparent construction firm that can adapt to your needs to provide creative, practical and aesthetically conscious solutions.

    Services
    • Alex Jordaan Construction offers a wide range of expertise
    • from complete turnkey solutions to tailored and scalable services. You will benefit from a single
    • accountable contact to achieve a streamlined and simplified process. Irrespective of the task
    • your project will always be approached with the highest level of professionalism
    • providing the most efficient experience.
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    23 Nearby Industrial Park, 10 Railway Street, Woodstock
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-768966678 www.alexjordaanconstruction.co.za

    Reviews

    Gas Viper
    We were asked to provide a service to Alex Jordaan at one of his customers needing a gas installation. Alex Jordaan knew exactly what his customer needed as regards a gas installation. Alex paid us a deposit quickly and we had no fuss dealing with his company. We look forward to partnering with him and his company on many projects to come. Thank-you!
    over 1 year ago
    Meryl Urson
    In the middle of lockdown in 2020 we had Alex and his amazing team undertake a complete gutting and renovation of our flat. The timing was difficult, but with consummate professionalism they completed the job within the specified time, plus agreed upon extra time as we extended the specs slightly. Alex's focus is on quality, and on ending the project on time and within the budget. The result is a beautiful home for us, even 'de-snagged' months later by this highly recommended team.
    over 1 year ago
    Kasey Karr
    Alex knows what he is doing and understands the building process. His work is of a high standard and he always delivers. Highly recommended.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element