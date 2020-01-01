15 years in the construction industry, with extensive experience in Quantity Surveying, has equipped Alex Jordaan Construction with the ability to approach any project with confidence and expertise. For more than a decade, there has been one constant on every construction site - people. From expertly skilled artisans to reliable, tried and tested suppliers, every project begins with the right skills. We value individual talent, and believe in bringing together the right mix of professionals irrespective of the challenge.
Every project is different, each requiring a tailored approach. Alex Jordaan Construction is the agile, responsive, transparent construction firm that can adapt to your needs to provide creative, practical and aesthetically conscious solutions.
23 Nearby Industrial Park, 10 Railway Street, Woodstock
7925 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-768966678 www.alexjordaanconstruction.co.za