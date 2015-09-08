Nailed it Projects is a solely female owned company specializing in Project Management and building consulting in the building industry. All project management is personally undertaken and overseen. Svenja relies on her years of experience in the industry, feminine flair for organization and design, attention to detail, being able to read her clients and their needs and her personal touch to drive home every project effectively.

Nailed it Projects believes in delivering successful projects every time, through effective planning and hands on management in conjunction with a team of reliable and trustworthy contractors. The aim is to change the idea that the general public have of the building industry by proving that projects can be completed on time, spec and budget. Svenja prides herself on taking the hassle factor out of the building project by managing the whole process from beginning to end without the client needing to get involved other than for the design and finishes stages.