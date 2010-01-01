Your browser is out-of-date.

Peter Thomas Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
    • Interior Project 2010, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
    Interior Project 2010, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
    Interior Project 2010, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Classic style dining room
    Interior Project 2010
    Craighall Home, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
    Craighall Home, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
    Craighall Home, Peter Thomas Interiors Peter Thomas Interiors Living room
    Craighall Home

    Peter Thomas Interiors is a Johannesburg-based interior design and decor company. We have a number of services we offer including design concepts, consultations, home decor & design, kids design etc. We are also closely linked with an architectural firm and so offer services like drawings, plans etc. as well.  We also have a home store in Parkhurst, Johannesburg that is home to beautiful products as well as a range of baby nursery products and clothing.

    Services
    • Design concepts
    • scheme building
    • interior decorating and fitting
    • consultations (House Doctor)
    • floor plans
    • rendering
    • specs & finishes
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and surrounds
    Address
    407 Hyde Lane Office Park, Lancaster Gate, 1st Floor, Office 1
    2196 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-112686348 www.peterthomasinteriors.co.za
