Cape Town DSTV Installation
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town
    DStv Installations and Repairs

    Welcome to Cape Town DSTv Installation. The home of quality and affordable DSTv services. Here you are assured of reliable dish installations, decoder repairs, signal troubleshooting, and occasional follow ups. It is our job to ensure you get value for your money as far as television viewing is concerned. We have the best DSTv experts at your service. They are qualified and highly experienced. Our services cover both residential and commercial premises. Give us a call on +2787 551 0804 to talk to our DSTv installers and get a free quote.

    Services
    • Dish Installation
    • Explora Upgrades
    • Decoder Servicing
    • LNB Protector Fittings
    • Troubleshooting
    Service areas
    • Blouberg
    • Claremont
    • Tokai
    • Constantia
    • City Centre & Vredehoek
    • Durbanville
    • Bellville
    • Table View
    • Brackenfell
    • Kalksteenfontein
    • Sea Point
    • Hout Bay
    • Camps Bay
    • Stellenbosch
    • Somerset West
    • Garden Route
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Cape Town
    Address
    28 Victory Ave Pinelands,
    7405, Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-875510804 www.capetowndstvinstallation.com
