Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cape Town Security Gates
Fencing & Gates in Cape Town,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Security Gate Installations & Repairs, Cape Town Security Gates Cape Town Security Gates
    Security Gate Installations & Repairs, Cape Town Security Gates Cape Town Security Gates
    Security Gate Installations & Repairs, Cape Town Security Gates Cape Town Security Gates
    +2
    Security Gate Installations & Repairs

    One of the most reliable ways of securing a residential or commercial property has always been to install a security gate. Here in Cape Town, we are the go to experts for all manner of security gate services. Evaluations, installations, repairs, maintenance, you name it. For more than two decades, we have burglar proofed a good number of premises in the region. We are highly revered because of our quality gates that are customized to meet a client’s needs and preference. Our rates are very affordable. Call us on +2787 550 3168 and get a free quote.

    Services
    • Automatic sliding Gates
    • Burglar Bars
    • Swing/Driveway Gates
    • Security Gates
    Service areas
    • Cape Flats
    • CBD & City Centre
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Southern Peninsula
    • West Coast
    • Garden Route
    • Boland & Overberg
    • Somerset West
    • Strand
    • Stellenbosch
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Durbanville
    • Bellville
    • Cape Town,
    • Show all 15 service areas
    Address
    13 Cone Way Pinelands,
    7405 Cape Town,
    South Africa
    +27-875503168 www.capetownsecuritygates.com
      Add SEO element