Carpet Cleaning Wellington
Textiles & Upholstery in Wellington,
Reviews (0)
    Carpet Cleaning and Stain Removal, Carpet Cleaning Wellington
    Carpet Cleaning and Stain Removal

    Do you have a dirty or damaged carpet at home? Are you worried about how to clean and sanitize it? Worry no more. The best carpet cleaners in Wellington are here to help you. We are a certified rug cleaning company that is known for getting the job done. Our professional cleaners can eliminate stubborn stains, sanitize mattresses, clean upholstery, and repair damaged rugs. We have strong, eco-friendly detergents, and use the best cleaning methods.  Your carpet and upholstery fabrics will last longer when you contract us to do the cleaning. It is time to do away with inexperienced rug cleaners. Give us a call on +644 887 1081.

    Service areas
    Wellington
    Address
    8871 Broderick Rd, Johnsonville,
    6037, Wellington,
    New Zealand
    +64-48871081 www.carpetcleaning-wellington.com
