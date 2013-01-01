Linken Designs - Interior Designers in Durban.

We offer Interior services ranging from full package for projects within cities Durban & Johannesburg or design only and bespoke furniture across all South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Linken Designs can be considered to have a modern minimalist African statement style, creating interiors with a lot of textured fabrics along with modern geometric shapes and abstract paintings that express the vibrancy of Africa.

What we offer -

Initial Consultation: We start with a site visit and gather all the information of what it is you would like to be done, then we either measure the areas to be worked on or if its a full home/space plan we proceed with the floor plan of your home from the architect or contractor that built your home.

3D Visuals and Animation: Creating 3D photo-realistic interior images of your home(for a fee) we begin this 3D drawing before any construction begins. This gives you as the client the chance to make crucial decisions about the final look of the space before starting construction or purchasing materials.

Shopping Assistance: Creating a spec sheet for you that will have all the info about where to source the things that will be needed to furnish and finish your space along with quotes,product codes etc. if it is a full package interior project a team will be assigned to do the installation and a project manager will ensure we meet your deadlines.

How we started -

Founded in 2013 by owner Lungelo Cele. Lungelo felt the industry needed a modern African touch that would be timeless in architecture and wanted to disembark the idea that African designs are just about leopard prints and Nguni Rugs.

'We love shaping the way people live in the built environment'

We also create bespoke and unique products for the home, pieces that make a bold design statement for any given interior.

Take a look at this home, the African lounge demonstrates the pride we take in attention to detail in any project we take on.

With 5 years trading in the industry let a young innovative team make your dream home come true!

Call us for more information.

Linken Designs Your Vision, Our Mission.