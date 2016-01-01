We are a well established company that can assist you from start to finish, with all aspects of construction and renovation:

- Building Plans; - Home Improvements - Brick & Mortar Teams; - Aluminum windows and doors; - Dry Walls & Partitioning; - Bathroom Renovations; - Interior & Exterior Painting; - Wall & Floor Tiling; - Flooring(carpet tiles,vinyl, porcelain); - Plumbing; - Electrical; - Waterproofing; - Roofing; - Kitchen Installations; - Final Finishes - Rubble Removal.

AZFA Constrruction managing projects within both residential and commercial markets. We carry out both design and build and traditional building contracts . We constantly undertake repeat business and referral projects throughout the Western Cape having completed numerous projects in and around Cape Town

Our projects are run to a high professional standard which can be attributed to the following reasons.

We ensure full project and site management for every project. We employ a truly structured approach to residential and commercial building works with the right management in place to supply a seamless construction service We are extremely selective about who we choose to work for us. AZFA only employs the very best of tradesmen and we ensure before employing them that the individual has a wealth of knowledge in his own particular trade We are able to provide the client with a complete construction service