Bana Ba Mologadi Constructions
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
    House Plans
    Ora Joubert House Plan
    Green Living

    Our company implements solutions that will enhance the performance and

    quality of services in Architectural Design, Building Construction,

    Painting, Welding and Road Construction services.


    Our philosophy is to create and sustain the highest standards of quality

    services delivery and continuously strive towards a customer – centric

    work ethic throughout all levels of our organisation


    Over and above, BANA BA MOLOGADI CONSTRUCTION (PTY) LTD will always be

    dedicated to offering uncompromised client services at all times. We are

    committed to growth and value added services.

    Services
    • New Project planning and designs
    • Architectural Designs
    • Construction
    Service areas
    Construction, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Address
    108 Elizabeth Avenue
    2196 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-105951058 www.banabamologadiconstructions.co.za
