VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
Home Builders in Cape Town
    Silwood Views Development, VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
    Silwood Views Development, VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd. VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
    Silwood Views Development
    New House Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
    New House Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd. VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
    New House Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd. VAN TONDER NAUDÉ PROPERTY HOLDINGS (PTY) Ltd.
    +1
    New House Uitenhage, Eastern Cape

    About us: Our business is acquiring land, obtaining planning consents and building the highest quality homes in places people aspire to live. This is supported by our expertise in land, design, construction and sales and marketing.

    Our vision at V|T|N is to lead the future of property development by
    putting customers at the heart of everything we do.

    Services
    • Building
    • Construction
    • Project Managment
    • Home & Domestic building
    • Contractor
    • Renovations
    • Alterations
    • Extensions
    • Architect Plans & 3D Designs
    • Plumbing
    • Interior design
    • Aluminium Doors & Windows
    • Property development
    • Property Investments
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town & Surroundings
    Address
    24 Leiden Crescent Uitzicht Estate
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-738048761 www.vtn-propertyholdings.co.za
