Manditrix is a local Home Renovations and Carpentry We also offer complete renovation and contracting services. We are based in Pretoria and proudly serve customers from the Pretoria &

Gauteng . Here at the Manditrix Home Renovation and Carpentry Company we have more than 15 years of experience in designing your dream home , office & buildings as well as extensive training and knowledge of carpentry techniques. Our ultimate aim is to restore and replicate the amazing and intricate carpentry and Tiling work made by the skilled craftsmen of the last centuries. We work with our customers to understand their vision, from the most thorough renovation to the smallest repair job. We delight in offering all of customers, regardless of the size of the project, knowledgeable advice and service. We believe, that regardless of budget, everyone should be able to access true craftmanship and be able to maintain the character of their homes. We are passionate about keeping the character and charm of historical homes alive. The use of real wood, instead of imitation products is a more natural and sustainable option for use in your house, as well as creating a more healthy living environment. We believe in the ethos that the greenest house is one already built and that sympathetic restoration is the most environmentally forward way of maintaining your home.