We offer Home Renovation services where we specialize in:
* Timber flooring * Timber decking and the repair and maintenance thereof * Laminated Flooring * Vinyl Flooring * Carpets * General Home Renovations
We also offer installation and supply of: * Ceilings * Pergolas * Timber Balustrades * Laminated Beams * and the Easy Clip for decking.
Other services that we offer including installation: * Ceilings * Painting * and General Maintenance.
We also supply the following: * Roof Trusses and Coverings * Rebar, Windows (timber & aluminium) * Timber Doors, Skirting and Profiles.
We can also assist you in supplying you material for your next building projects, if we get a full detailed plan, electrical and plumbing layout, window and rebar schedule etc. So try us for your next projects
- Services
- Timber Flooring & Decking
- Carpet supply & Installation
- Ceilings
- Painting services
- Pre Fab Roof Trusses
- Laminated Flooring
- Vinyl Flooring
- Paving
- Pergolas
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- Gauteng and Centurion
- Address
-
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-849675957 infolegendaryhr.wixsite.com/legendaryrh