We offer Home Renovation services where we specialize in:

* Timber flooring * Timber decking and the repair and maintenance thereof * Laminated Flooring * Vinyl Flooring * Carpets * General Home Renovations

We also offer installation and supply of: * Ceilings * Pergolas * Timber Balustrades * Laminated Beams * and the Easy Clip for decking.

Other services that we offer including installation: * Ceilings * Painting * and General Maintenance.

We also supply the following: * Roof Trusses and Coverings * Rebar, Windows (timber & aluminium) * Timber Doors, Skirting and Profiles.

We can also assist you in supplying you material for your next building projects, if we get a full detailed plan, electrical and plumbing layout, window and rebar schedule etc. So try us for your next projects