Ininside
Interior Architects in Johannesbueg
    MOOV Learning Center, Westbury Library
    Ilkley Road
    2 High

    We are a Johannesburg based Interior-Architectural design studio. The modern sophistication found in our work is a result of what Einstein called a "the holy curiosity". A Curiosity of space, form, material and what can be achieved in fresh combinations.    That curiosity extends into our clients desires, needs and wishes. Our art is transforming our clients brief into a sophisticated modern and functional space.  We PLAY in retail, commercial and residential spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management and Design consultation
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg and surrounding
    • Johannesbueg
    Address
    2 High Road Orchards
    2192 Johannesbueg
    South Africa
    +27-114831341 www.ininside.co.za
