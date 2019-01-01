Vividress sends all kinds of fashionable wedding dresses to people in the rest of world in affordable price, and deliver stunning evening dresses, matric and bridesmaid dresses to South Africa in free shipping cost.
As a top wedding planning company, Vivi Dress can fulfill your dream easily.
- Services
- bridal wear
- wedding dresses
- bridesmaid dresses
- evening dresses
- matric dresses
- wedding shoes
- Service areas
- South Africa, World, and Cape Town
- Address
-
Church St, Western Cape,
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-214002474 www.vividress.co.za