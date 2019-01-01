Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vivi Dress South Africa
Online Shops in Cape Town
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plus Size Dresses For South African Ladies Who Have Large Figure, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa
    Plus Size Dresses For South African Ladies Who Have Large Figure, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa
    Plus Size Dresses For South African Ladies Who Have Large Figure
    Bridesmaid Dresses For Your Friends To Keep In Their Wardrobes, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Purple/Violet
    Bridesmaid Dresses For Your Friends To Keep In Their Wardrobes, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Bridesmaid Dresses For Your Friends To Keep In Their Wardrobes, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +7
    Bridesmaid Dresses For Your Friends To Keep In Their Wardrobes
    Evening Dresses For Your 2019 South Africa Formal Event, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Evening Dresses For Your 2019 South Africa Formal Event, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Evening Dresses For Your 2019 South Africa Formal Event, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +4
    Evening Dresses For Your 2019 South Africa Formal Event
    Prom Dresses For Your Matric Dance/Farewell/Ball, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Prom Dresses For Your Matric Dance/Farewell/Ball, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Prom Dresses For Your Matric Dance/Farewell/Ball, Vivi Dress South Africa Vivi Dress South Africa Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +4
    Prom Dresses For Your Matric Dance/Farewell/Ball

    Vividress sends all kinds of fashionable wedding dresses to people in the rest of world in affordable price, and deliver stunning evening dresses, matric and bridesmaid dresses to South Africa in free shipping cost.

    As a top wedding planning company, Vivi Dress can fulfill your dream easily.

    Services
    • bridal wear
    • wedding dresses
    • bridesmaid dresses
    • evening dresses
    • matric dresses
    • wedding shoes
    Service areas
    South Africa, World, and Cape Town
    Address
    Church St, Western Cape,
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214002474 www.vividress.co.za
      Add SEO element