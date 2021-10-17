Your browser is out-of-date.

Young Landscape Design Studio
Landscape Designers in Johannesburg
    New pond installation
    New pond installation
    Tropical pavement garden
    Tropical pavement garden, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Front yard
    Tropical pavement garden
    Oriental style Townhouse garden
    Oriental style Townhouse garden, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Zen garden
    Oriental style Townhouse garden
    Small Townhouse English Townhouse garden installation
    Small Townhouse English Townhouse garden installation, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Country style garden
    Small Townhouse English Townhouse garden installation
    CLASSIC ROSE GARDEN
    CLASSIC ROSE GARDEN, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Colonial style garden
    CLASSIC ROSE GARDEN
    A Contemporary and Large Tropical Garden Installation Project
    A Contemporary and Large Tropical Garden Installation Project, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Tropical style garden
    A Contemporary and Large Tropical Garden Installation Project
    Young Landscape Design Studio is an Award-winning, Urban, Landscape Design company, based in Gauteng, South Africa.  

    We specialise in the design of exterior spaces, whether they be private gardens, public spaces or commercial premises

    We are dedicated to creating dynamic external spaces, that relate to the functional & stylistic aspirations of the client.

    Services
    • Landscape design
    • Landscape installation
    • Consultation
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Company awards
    • 2016:Award: Garden World spring festival:Best on Show & Platinum award.
    • 2015 Award: Garden World spring festival High Gold & Gold award ,
    • 2014 Award:Garden World spring festival ,Best overall award, Water wise award & Platinum award + Silver award for 2nd Garden.
    • 2013 Garden World Spring Festival, Platinum award.
    • 2012 Garden world Spring Festival, Platinum award
    Address
    1732 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-833818089 www.yld.design
