Young Landscape Design Studio is an Award-winning, Urban, Landscape Design company, based in Gauteng, South Africa.
We specialise in the design of exterior spaces, whether they be private gardens, public spaces or commercial premises
We are dedicated to creating dynamic external spaces, that relate to the functional & stylistic aspirations of the client.
- Services
- Landscape design
- Landscape installation
- Consultation
- Service areas
- Gauteng, Johannesburg, and South Africa
- Company awards
- 2016:Award: Garden World spring festival:Best on Show & Platinum award.
- 2015 Award: Garden World spring festival High Gold & Gold award ,
- 2014 Award:Garden World spring festival ,Best overall award, Water wise award & Platinum award + Silver award for 2nd Garden.
- 2013 Garden World Spring Festival, Platinum award.
- 2012 Garden world Spring Festival, Platinum award
- Address
-
1732 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-833818089 www.yld.design