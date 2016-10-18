Design with distinction.

Taking a holistic approach to all design, Leone Truter Interiors is a Pretoria (South Africa) based design firm specializing in interiors and product sourcing. From multi-family housing to commercial renovations, we create unique experiences designed to inspire, while maximizing the possibilities of each space.

We take pride in being knowledgeable through all phases of project development. From conceptual design to construction administration, our team delivers high quality, exceptional spaces for every project.

We offer a comprehensive interior design and décor service.

We provide a bespoke service to all our clients but we tend to find that projects fall into one of the following categories:

Complete Design Package

We offer a full design service from planning to completion. We pride ourselves on our relationships with our clients and are here to guide you through every element of creating your dream space.

From the earliest design development stages with the architects and builders, through to the very finishing touches, there isn’t a single element that is overlooked. We source the most beautiful furnishings from all over the country.

Home Styling and Personal Shopping

We love to help our clients with their homes and offices and sometimes they just need some finishing touches when they feel they can’t quite get a space right or there is an extra layer that their space lacks. It may be a piece of furniture that needs designing, a set of bespoke bedding or even a present for a loved one. It may be they need a complete design overhaul but without any structural changes.

We have a beautiful bespoke service that can provide all those finishing touches from commissioned artwork to rugs, carpets, photo walls, embroidered bedding, furniture and more.

Turnkey Design Package

We offer a turnkey service for all our properties country wide. When time is of the essence and the client doesn’t want to meet on site abroad, we find our turnkey service extremely efficient.

We provide the full design service from design meetings with the architects, builders, landscape gardens etc. through to the planning of the kitchens and bathrooms and finally from soft furnishings, bedding, artwork, accessories and outdoor furniture down to the very last piece of cutlery in the drawer.

Product Sourcing / Supply and advise

With this service, we offer our clients the option for us to source their interior finishes as well as to supply it thru our company. With this we can negotiate the best prices. Making use of this service, the client doesn’t need to waist their time by sourcing the products themselves. We gather the clients needs, taste and dreams. Do our sourcing accordingly. Present to client. Supply.