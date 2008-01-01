Your browser is out-of-date.

Cleaning Services Johannesburg
Building cleaning in Johannesburg
    Home and Office Cleaning

    Welcome to our cleaning services company. We are here to provide quality and affordable cleaning solutions to anybody residing within the Johannesburg area. Be it a homeowner, business, institution, or industry. Our professional cleaners are only one phone call and email away. They are experienced in window cleaning, post occupational cleaning, laundry & ironing, among other services. We are trustworthy and transparent in all our transactions. The maids and janitors are readily available for a one-off job, daily or weekly cleaning arrangement. Give us a call today on +2711 568 1724 to talk to our housekeeping experts, and get your free quote.

    Services
    • Janitorial & Office Cleaners
    • Maid Service
    • Post Occupation Cleaners
    • Professional Window Cleaning
    • Laundry & Ironing
    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Johannesburg North
    • Johannesburg South
    • Roodepoort
    • East Rand
    • Alberton
    • Benoni
    • Germiston
    • Boksburg
    • Kemton Park
    • Edenvale
    • Fourways
    • Bedfordview
    • Midrand
    • Northcliff
    • Sunninghill
    • Randburg
    • Rosebank
    Address
    8879 Van Der Linde Rd, Germiston,
    2008, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115681724 www.cleaningservices-johannesburg.com
