Johannesburg Plumber
Plumbers in Johannesburg
Services

  • Emergency plumbing
  • Bathroom renovations
  • Clearing blocked drains
  • Gas & Solar services

Projects

    Gas system repair project

    To have your plumbing issues solved, simply contact us for fast, effective and efficient plumbing services. We are on call 24 hours a day in case of emergency plumbing issues that can’t wait till morning. In addition, we offer solar/gas installation and repair services and that is not all, if your bathroom is in need of a new makeover, we will do the renovation at a reasonable price. In case you are wondering how competent and reliable our company is, for the last 10 years, our qualified staff has been offering quality plumbing services  to residents of Johannesburg and they have nothing but compliments for the services they have received so far. We are well equipped to diagnose and fix any plumbing issue within no time. Request for a free quote by visiting our website at http://www.jhbplumbers.com/ and you can also give us a call while you are at it.

    Service areas
    • Roodepoort
    • JHB South
    • Midrand
    • sandton & Bryanston
    • melville & Northcliff
    • Randburg
    • Bedfordview
    • City CBD & Bruma Centurion
    • Rosebank Fourways.
    Address
    279 Weltevreden, Weltevreden Rd,
    Randurg Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115682459 www.jhbplumbers.com
