Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Waterproofing Cape Town
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Roofing and Waterproofing Projects , Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town
    Roofing and Waterproofing Projects , Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town
    Roofing and Waterproofing Projects , Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town
    +1
    Roofing and Waterproofing Projects

    As the leading waterproofing experts in Cape Town, we are committed to providing quality services to our esteemed customers. We are highly qualified and experienced in fixing leaky roofs, damp proofing, and guttering services. All our employees have what it takes to get the job done. They know how to handle different types of roofs and wall treatments. It is what they have been doing for the past couple of decades. Give us a call and let's get started right away. Our hotline number is +2721 300 1877. We have the most competitive rates in town, and customer satisfaction is guaranteed when you work with us.

    Services
    • Roofing Repair
    • Damp Proofing
    • Guttering
    • Roof Waterproofing
    Service areas
    • Stellenbosch
    • Cape Flats
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Boland & Overberg
    • Garden Route
    • West Coast
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Kensington
    • Southern Peninsula
    • Table View
    • Nothern Suburbs
    • Woodstock
    • City Bowl & CBD
    • Cape Town
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Address
    8 Phazama St Griffiths Mxenge,
    7784 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001877 www.capetown-waterproofing.com
      Add SEO element