Re-Nu Construction &amp; Projects
Restoration & Renovation in Cape Town
    RE-NU Projects is a construction firm that brings the precision and procedures of large-scale construction to everyday revamps and new construction projects. As a dynamic, young company RE-NU places enormous emphasis on quality and providing our client with a product that is much more than what they anticipated. We specialise in renovations, restoration and new construction, as well as providing advice on different materials and new technologies, to provide a better end product to the clients. To support our specialised construction service offering, RE-NU has access to a large construction and design network in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria

    Services
    • Renovation
    • Restoration
    • New Construction
    • Project & Construction Consultation
    Service areas
    Western Cape and cape town
    Address
    126 high level road, Three Anchor bay
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-839991965 www.re-nuprojects.co.za

    Reviews

    Tawonga Tsvangirai
    One of the best developers in town
    12 months ago
    Jahn Van Graan
    about 1 year ago
    Martin Endemann
    RE-NU Projects is a construction firm that brings the precision and procedures of large-scale construction to everyday revamps and new construction projects.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
