RE-NU Projects is a construction firm that brings the precision and procedures of large-scale construction to everyday revamps and new construction projects. As a dynamic, young company RE-NU places enormous emphasis on quality and providing our client with a product that is much more than what they anticipated. We specialise in renovations, restoration and new construction, as well as providing advice on different materials and new technologies, to provide a better end product to the clients. To support our specialised construction service offering, RE-NU has access to a large construction and design network in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria