Pretoria electrician
Reviews
Services

  • 24 hour electrician
  • Electrical certification(C.O.C)
  • Commercial electrical services
  • Fault finding & inspection
  • Electrical repairs
  • Wiring
  • Appliance installations CCTV & Air conditioning
  • Lights & security.

Projects

    Do you need a certificate of compliance (C.O.C) for you to be able to sell your house, or for you to qualify for insurance coverage? Then, contact our qualified and accredited electricians in Pretoria now. We have all the tools you need to install, repair diagnose and solve any electrical issue in your house and business premises. All our contractors have years of experience in the area that they specialize in; meaning you are guaranteed of quality results whenever you hire us. Forget about those electricians who will make up nonexistent problems so that they will charge you more. All our contractors have to adhere to a transparent pricing policy which makes our prices very fair. As our customer, you can even request for a free quote before any work starts. Get in touch with us today!

    Service areas
    • CBD & City Center
    • Centurion
    • East
    • North East
    • North west
    • South.
    • Pretoria
    Address
    118 Knight St, Danville
    0018 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041837 www.electricianpretoria.com

    Reviews

    Jacques Vorster
    Extremely expensive and recommend unnecessary work to be done. Second opiniob confirmed. Bad liars
    9 months ago
    Kagiso M
    Front office service was good and the electricians were on time. I told them I suspect a plug socket was the issue after 2 mins of just checking the 2 plug sockets the one electrician said I need to replace (R2250) the earth leakage even though that was not tripped. I suspected foul play so I call another service provider and he managed to solve the worn out wiring in the plug socket for R340.
    about 1 year ago
    Tonie Du Plessis
    over 1 year ago
