Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Builders Cape Town
Home Builders in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House renovation project, Builders Cape Town Builders Cape Town
    House renovation project, Builders Cape Town Builders Cape Town
    House renovation project, Builders Cape Town Builders Cape Town
    House renovation project

    A lot of work goes into construction before the final product is able to stand on its own. Brick constructions are not cheap to put up and they take a lot of time before they are finally finished. These are some of the reasons why you cannot afford to make any construction mistakes. Always ensure that you work with qualified construction experts for quality results. For the past 50 years, our company has been offering quality construction services that include; new home building, renovations, home improvement, plastering, brick lying and related services. If it’s a house you are putting up, or a perimeter wall, our customers are guaranteed of flawless workmanship beginning with the construction designs, the planning through to the actual construction. We will do all these at very competitive prices and you also get free advice from our experts. Call Cape Town's experts in construction at 021 300 3621 today.

    Services
    • New home building
    • Brick laying
    • Plastering service
    • Renovation specialist
    • Home improvement & extension
    • Loft & basement conversions.
    Service areas
    • City Center & CBD
    • Northern Suburbs
    • Stellenbosch
    • South Peninsula
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Helderberg.
    • Cape Town
    Address
    26 Alpha Street, Hoogstede, Brackenfell
    7560 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213003621 www.buildingcontractors-capetown.com

    Reviews

    jaco nienaber
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element