Cleaning Services Pretoria
Building cleaning in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Residential and Commercial Cleaning

    As the leading home and office cleaners in Pretoria, we are readily available to help you eliminate dirt from your surroundings. Our professional maids and janitors are highly experienced in all manner of cleaning services. Be it window cleaning, laundry & ironing, kitchen cleaning, scrubbing floors & walls, or emptying the trash can, we’ve got you covered. Our reputation for keeping up with tight schedules and budgets is unrivalled. Talk to us today for the best cleaning services deal in town. Our direct hotline is +2712 004 1706.

    Services
    • Maids & Housekeepers
    • Ironing & Laundry
    • Window Cleaning
    • Kitchen Cleaning
    • Office/Janitorial
    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria
    • Rosslyn
    • South
    • North West
    • Silverton
    • Bellevue
    • North East
    • Hillcrest
    • Brooklyn
    • Lynwood
    • Hatfield
    • East
    • Central Western
    • Claremont
    • City Centre
    Address
    JHI Silverton, De Blvd Rd,
    0002 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041706 www.cleaningservices-pretoria.com
