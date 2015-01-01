OPEN CITY is a Cape Town based practice specialising in architecture, urban design and research.

Our work departs from the premise that each design becomes a unique and important building block of the city, suburb or surrounding rural landscape that it occupies. We believe in an open design approach that focusses on creating flexible, sustainable, socially positive, and economically enabling interventions. Beauty is a priority for us, and we get equally excited about doing a small kitchen renovation or creating a large urban development framework. We believe that every project requires critical analysis and research to understand the unique challenges associated with it. We seek simple solutions to intricate problems and listen carefully to the aspirations and requirements of our clients.