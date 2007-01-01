Full turnkey construction of quality residential homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices done to clients specific requirements.

We also undertake all alteration and extensions to homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices, done to clients plan designs.

We offer the following complete TURNKEY building solutions;

In house Architectural plans developed to clients specific design requirements

All building and construction work undertaken– NHBRC Registration

All structural engineering approvals – Certification given on completion

All plumbing and hardware installation – Certification given on completion All storm water installation

All Electrical work – Certification given on completion

All roofing build inclusive of roof covering – Certification given on completion

All Kitchen and cupboard build and installation to clients requirements Tiling and or floor covering to client requirements