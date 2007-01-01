Full turnkey construction of quality residential homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices done to clients specific requirements.
We also undertake all alteration and extensions to homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices, done to clients plan designs.
We offer the following complete TURNKEY building solutions;
In house Architectural plans developed to clients specific design requirements
All building and construction work undertaken– NHBRC Registration
All structural engineering approvals – Certification given on completion
All plumbing and hardware installation – Certification given on completion All storm water installation
All Electrical work – Certification given on completion
All roofing build inclusive of roof covering – Certification given on completion
All Kitchen and cupboard build and installation to clients requirements Tiling and or floor covering to client requirements
- Full turnkey construction of quality residential homes
- factories
- warehouses and executive offices done to clients specific requirements
- Gauteng
-
2007 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-824416921