Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Carrozzo Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Full turnkey construction of quality residential homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices done to clients specific requirements.

    We also undertake all alteration and extensions to homes, factories, warehouses and executive offices, done to clients plan designs.

    We offer the following complete TURNKEY building solutions;

    In house Architectural plans developed to clients specific design requirements

    All building and construction work undertaken– NHBRC Registration

    All structural engineering approvals – Certification given on completion

    All plumbing and hardware installation – Certification given on completion All storm water installation

    All Electrical work – Certification given on completion

    All roofing build inclusive of roof covering – Certification given on completion

    All Kitchen and cupboard build and installation to clients requirements Tiling and or floor covering to client requirements

    Services
    • Full turnkey construction of quality residential homes
    • factories
    • warehouses and executive offices done to clients specific requirements
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    2007 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824416921
      Add SEO element