PO.CH'E ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPTS is a Cape Town-based architectural design studio. Perfectly encapsulating the importance of livable design, Poche refers to the solid spaces found between the walls of our homes and businesses. As designers, we know it is not enough to focus on the massing of a building; the spaces in-between hold the key to design, and comfort, that will last. We work closely with clients with varying budgets, design and building needs to create spaces as visually stunning as they are effortlessly livable. A company born from passion, experience, and an eye for breathtaking design, Po.ch'e Architectural Concepts is the breath of life your project has been waiting for.

Services Architecture, Architects, and 3D Renderings Service areas Cape Town Address Tijgerhof

7441 Cape Town

South Africa

+27-835153547 www.pocheconcepts.com