Poche Architectural Concepts
Architects in Cape Town
    • HOUSE WILDERNESS, Poche Architectural Concepts Poche Architectural Concepts
    HOUSE WILDERNESS
    PO.CH'E ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPTS is a Cape Town-based architectural design studio. Perfectly encapsulating the importance of livable design, Poche refers to the solid spaces found between the walls of our homes and businesses. As designers, we know it is not enough to focus on the massing of a building; the spaces in-between hold the key to design, and comfort, that will last. We work closely with clients with varying budgets, design and building needs to create spaces as visually stunning as they are effortlessly livable. A company born from passion, experience, and an eye for breathtaking design, Po.ch'e Architectural Concepts is the breath of life your project has been waiting for.
    Services
    Architecture, Architects, and 3D Renderings
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    Tijgerhof
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-835153547 www.pocheconcepts.com
