Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
jc3Dcx
Photographers in Sedgefield
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Scribante Gallery, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    Scribante Gallery, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    Scribante Gallery, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    +4
    Scribante Gallery
    10 Sedgefield, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    10 Sedgefield, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    10 Sedgefield, jc3Dcx jc3Dcx
    +1
    10 Sedgefield

    Imagine if anyone anywhere could be walking around your space as if they were there, what could it do to your marketing? We at jc3Dcx can make it happen.

    A 3D scan is the most realistic and immersive way to experience a property online. Whether it be real estate for sale, an event space to rent, or retail space to promote.

    We know your time and money are precious. That’s why we designed our 3D WalkIn Tour™ solution to be the most professional, affordable, quick and easy way to showcase property. It’s sure to put your clients and your business in a great space.

    Services
    • 3D scanning of indoor spaces
    • properties.
    Service areas
    Sedgefield and surrounding areas up to 100km radius. Travel charge for rest of country
    Company awards
    Level 3—Google Streetview, Local Guide
    Address
    Sect. 31
    6573 Sedgefield
    South Africa
    +27-815151350 jc3dcx.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    We know your time and money are precious. That’s why we designed our 3D WalkIn Tour™ solution to be the most professional, affordable, quick and easy way to showcase property. It’s sure to put your clients and your business in a great space.

      Add SEO element