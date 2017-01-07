Imagine if anyone anywhere could be walking around your space as if they were there, what could it do to your marketing? We at jc3Dcx can make it happen.
A 3D scan is the most realistic and immersive way to experience a property online. Whether it be real estate for sale, an event space to rent, or retail space to promote.
We know your time and money are precious. That’s why we designed our 3D WalkIn Tour™ solution to be the most professional, affordable, quick and easy way to showcase property. It’s sure to put your clients and your business in a great space.
- Services
- 3D scanning of indoor spaces
- properties.
- Service areas
- Sedgefield and surrounding areas up to 100km radius. Travel charge for rest of country
- Company awards
- Level 3—Google Streetview, Local Guide
- Address
-
Sect. 31
6573 Sedgefield
South Africa
+27-815151350 jc3dcx.co.za
