Bauhaus Construction
General Contractors in Johannesburg
    If you are looking for a residential construction company, renovation specialists, or to talk about your small commercial construction project, don’t hesitate -get in touch. We are happy to discuss your project in detail with no strings attached. Our build philosophy focuses on increasing the efficiency of resource use — energy, water, and materials — while reducing building impacts on human health and the environment during the building's lifecycle, through better siting, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and removal.

    Services
    • Building
    • renovations
    • remodelling
    • plastering
    • concrete work
    • vinly/laminate/bamboo/solid wood flooring
    • painting
    • plumbing
    • carpentry and cabinetry
    • tiling
    • irrigation
    • landscaping
    • paving
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    62 Keswick, Mungai Rd
    2190 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-846681737 www.bauhausconstruction.co.za
