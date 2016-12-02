Your browser is out-of-date.

Mason West building
Restoration & Renovation in Amanzimtoti
Reviews (1)
    Our promise as a contractor is to build community value into every project while delivering professional expertise, exceptional customers service and quality construction

    Services
    • Guidance & Ideas
    • Project Management
    • Design & Planning
    • Structural Design
    • Building & Alterations
    • Bathroom Makeovers
    • Built in braais
    • Ceilings & Cornices
    • Complete Restorations
    • Concrete Slabs & Paving
    • Entertainment Areas
    • Floor & Wall Tiling
    • Kitchen Makeovers
    • Painting & Restoration
    • Retaining & Boundary Walls
    • Suspended Floors & Flat Roofs
    • Underpinning Foundations
    Service areas
    • KZN South Coast
    • Natal
    • South Africa
    • Amanzimtoti
    Company awards
    http://www.masonwest.co.za/testimonials/
    Address
    Kershaw Avenue
    4126 Amanzimtoti
    South Africa
    +27-828585486 www.masonwest.co.za

    Reviews

    John Stapleton
    Very friendly and helpful, with beautiful dogs and friends of our family
    2 months ago
