Black Canvas Architectural Interiors
Interior Architects in Pretoria
Reviews (6)
    • House Faerie Glen, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
    House Faerie Glen, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Living room
    House Faerie Glen, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Scandinavian style bathroom
    House Faerie Glen
    Medical Suite 1, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 1, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 1, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 1
    Medical Suite 2, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 2, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 2, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Commercial spaces
    Medical Suite 2
    House Silver Lakes, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
    House Silver Lakes, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
    House Silver Lakes, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
    House Silver Lakes
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    13th Street
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-828671789 blackcanvas.co.za

    Reviews

    Inge Wessels
    Very poor service and communication as well as highly unprofessional interaction with their staff.
    10 months ago
    Paledi Rakgalakane
    Small public toilet
    about 5 years ago
    Byron Marais
    Their work is top notch, just take a look at their stunning office in Menlo Park. Interior Designer with a difference!
    almost 7 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
