Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
Restoration & Renovation in Newcastle
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Complete renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Complete renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Complete renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    +28
    Complete renovation
    Roof renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Roof renovation
    Home Renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Home Renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Home Renovation, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    +8
    Home Renovation
    Bathroom renovations, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Bathroom renovations, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    Bathroom renovations, BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS BAC PAINTERS AND RENOVATORS
    +12
    Bathroom renovations

    see www.bacpaintandrenovate.co.za

    Services
    See website
    Service areas
    South Africa and Newcastle
    Address
    6 M ADENDORF STREET
    2940 Newcastle
    South Africa
    +27-828274762 www.bacpaintandrenovate.co.za
      Add SEO element