Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
see www.bacpaintandrenovate.co.za
Renovating your home can be tough, it means you'll need to think about those essential architecture aspects that need revamping and planning your dream home in the process.
When the owners of a modern house in Newcastle discovered that their abode was in need of a new coat of paint, they called up the professionals over at Bac Painters And Renovators to get the job done.