B U Interior Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Springs
Reviews (1)
    We specialize in Interior Design and space planning, our interior designer has her B-Tech degree in interior design and is a member of the prestigious Golden key society. We have more than capable project managers and decorators to attend to your needs. We cater for private residential and commercial projects.

    Services
    • Interior designing
    • Interior Decorating
    • Project management
    • Procurement
    • Kitchen design and installation
    Service areas
    world wide and Springs
    Company awards
    top 25 service providers for Homeimprovement4u.com
    Address
    Danie Street
    1559 Springs
    South Africa
    +27-763390664 www.budesigns.co.za

    Reviews

    Herman Waltmann
    almost 5 years ago
