Koen and Associates Architecture
Architects in Johannesburg
    Koen and Associates Architecture is an architectural practice evolving in tandem with the Built environment and South African landscape. Founded in 2011, with the drive to create sustainable, and innovative architecture of excellence, which aims to enrich the human experience through our Architectural developments.

    Services
    Architects and Project Managers
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Sub Saharan Africa
    • Nigeria
    • Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Nominees Oliver Top Empowerment Awards
    Address
    12 Pongola Crescent, Sandton
    2146 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112624825 www.koenarch.co.za
