Quick-Step Instant Staircases services the whole of South Africa and is renowned for unique, unsurpassed precast staircase designs combined with an unparalleled one-day professional staircase installation process.

As the only company directly involved in the design concept, manufacture and installation mastery of any access or feature staircase, floating shelves and related products, Quick-Step offers professional advice and service excellence to Engineers, Architects, Builders and clients. We concentrate on the elimination of floor space waste, whilst creating unique everlasting innovative staircase designs to bridge vertical distances within highly reduced time frames.

Although conventional staircase layouts form part our ever expanding product range, we specialize in precast concrete Feature, Designer, Cantilever, Floating and ZigZag Profile Staircases. During manufacture, the choice of high illumination, low power usage LED lighting channel inserts, stainless steel tread nosing inserts and/or chamferred tread nosing, remain popular options to enhance the visual effect of any staircase design.

Due to the heightened popularity and demand for our Cantilever and Floating Staircase range, Quick-Step also offers the custom design, manufacture and installation of matching precast Cantilever & Floating Shelves.

Finishes may include Sandblasting, Polished Concrete, our versatile Concrete Screed for an off-shutter concrete look, Stainless Steel Tread Nosing Inserts or Integrated Coloured Glass Chips to create an extraordinary impression on any staircase, shelf or floating slab.