Trait Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • Victorian Home Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Classic style bathroom
    Victorian Home Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Kitchen
    Victorian Home Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Kitchen
    +13
    Victorian Home Renovation
    Small Bathroom Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern bathroom
    Small Bathroom Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern bathroom
    Small Bathroom Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern bathroom
    +1
    Small Bathroom Renovation
    Project Oranjezicht, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern bathroom Solid Wood Black
    Project Oranjezicht, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern kitchen
    Project Oranjezicht, Trait Decor Trait Decor Modern bathroom
    +13
    Project Oranjezicht

    Natural palettes, simple clean lines and beautiful textures describe my signature look. I hope to surround people with beautifully curated and custom manufactured items that improve their quality of life. I strongly believe that design should create a sense of order and functionality whilst remaining aesthetically pleasing.

    Design needs to make sense to the people that live in them – Ilse Crawford

    Services
    • Home Renovations
    • Interior Design
    • Decor
    • Construction
    • Maintenance and Repairs
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7700 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-724334490 www.traitdecor.com
