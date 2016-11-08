Your browser is out-of-date.

Cornerstone Projects
Home Builders in Cape Town
    Barbosa Home
    Barbosa Home, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Living room
    Barbosa Home, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Living room
    +16
    Barbosa Home
    Kitchen and Entertainment room remodel in Campsbay, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern kitchen Black
    Kitchen and Entertainment room remodel in Campsbay, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern living room White
    Kitchen and Entertainment room remodel in Campsbay, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern kitchen
    Kitchen and Entertainment room remodel in Campsbay
    Stellenbosh home renovation, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern kitchen
    Stellenbosh home renovation, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern kitchen
    Stellenbosh home renovation, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern living room
    +4
    Stellenbosh home renovation
    Bathroom remodel, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern bathroom
    Bathroom remodel, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern style bedroom
    Bathroom remodel, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern bathroom
    +2
    Bathroom remodel

    Corner Stone Projects was established in 2005 in Cape Town, we are well known for our unrivaled workmanship, service and work ethic. We specialize in building new homes, re-modeling existing homes painting and waterproofing. We strive to provide our clients with innovative ways to renovate and maintain their properties with cost effective and quality solutions. We work in partnership with Architects, Structural Engineers and the NHBRC, this gives us confidence to provide the best solutions and expert advice to our clients.

    Services
    • Remodeling of interiors and exteriors
    • bathrooms and kitchens. Building of new residential homes.
    Service areas
    Cape Town and surrounding areas
    Address
    Pienaar
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215552723 Www.cornerstoneprojects.net
