ID Design &amp; Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Knysna
    Up and coming, trendy design studio with highly experienced Interior Designers & Decorators, undoubtedly sure to meet your every décor need. Specializing in residential, corporate and Inspired Homes internationally.

    Helping you create spaces that aren't afraid of being significant!

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Technical Drawings
    • 3D Rendering
    • General Decor incuding Curtaining
    • Upholstery and Bespoke Furniture
    • Consulting
    Service areas
    • South Africa; International
    • Knysna
    Address
    6530 Knysna
    South Africa
    +27-448735738
