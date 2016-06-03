Your browser is out-of-date.

Monarch Moving &amp; Storage (Pty) Ltd
Moving companies in Cape Town, Western Cape
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Local and International Removals

    Professional Local and International Furniture Removals. 

    Based in the Western Cape - Somerset West, Cape Town and Pretoria - Gauteng and a vast network that services South Africa.

    With an international network of professional agents, we have the ability to service any country across the globe.

    Services
    • Local and National Moves
    • International Relocation
    • Office Moves
    • Art & Antique Moving
    • Pet Relocation
    • Vehicle Transportation
    • Storage
    • Insurance
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    Firgrove Business Park, 3 Quantum Road off Main Road (M9), Somerset West
    7129 Cape Town, Western Cape
    South Africa
    +27-861932329 monarchmoving.co.za
