Essar Design
Architects in Johannesburg
    Northcliff residence
    House in Waterfall Country Village
    House in Kyalami
    Modern House in Secunda
    Upmarket house and home office
    Facelift & additions

    AWARD WINNING ARCHITECTURAL & INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES YOU CAN AFFORD! + Innovative Solutions, Extensive Knowledge, Professionalism, Reliability and Commitment

    We work together with our clients to deliver projects that exceed their expectations. Our designers are happy to help you live in an environment which satisfies your need for COMFORT as well your AESTHETIC and IMAGE requirements. Do you like the location of your house, your neighbours, and your area has market potential but you feel that your house is not meeting your needs for SPACE, SOCIAL STATUS or aesthetic requirements? WE CAN HELP! You will FEEL AT HOME in your new-old house!

    Services
    • architectural design
    • interior design
    • space planning & project mangement
    Service areas
    • Design & Space Planning = anywhere in the world
    • Project Management = Gauteng
    • Johannesburg
    Company awards
    • Information Center—Tokyo, qualified for the final stage.
    • “Luceafarul” Theater—Chisinau, URSS—FIRST PRIZE
    Address
    47 Beryl Str
    2198 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-827161629 www.essar.co.za
    Essar Design c.c. - CK99/48937/23

