SMPP Builders is a well recognized new home builder, home extension and home renovation outfit in Johannesburg, Gauteng province with over 5 years hands on experience and with a prominence for trustworthy and permanence. SMPP Builders guarantees you are well compensated with a lifetime asset you will be overwhelmed by for years to come.
- Services
- Renovation
- painting
- tiling
- fitout
- paving
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
No 2 Sandton Drive, Sandton, 2196. South Africa
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-113317532 www.smppholdings.co.za