Electrician Durban
Electricians in Durban Kzn
Reviews
Services

  • Wiring
  • Fuse boards repairs and installations
  • Electrical testing and inspections
  • Security lighting installations
  • Repairing circuit breakers/circuit boxes
  • 24/7 emergency services for home & office
  • Certificates of Electrical Compliance
  • Socket & Switch Maintenance

Projects

    Wiring and General Electrical Services
    Wiring and General Electrical Services

    Electrician Durban is a professional company comprising of qualified and experienced electricians. Our service provision revolves around electrical installations, repairs, and maintenance. We are available for wiring, electrical testing & inspection, circuit breaker repairs, socket & lighting installation, and general maintenance at commercial & residential premises. Call us at any time - day or night, and we will attend to your electrical needs. Our experts are quite flexible in adapting to tight schedules and budgets. Plus, we offer free consultations and quotes. Our direct hotline is +2731 100 1916.

    Service areas
    • Durban City Centre
    • Durban North
    • Umhlanga
    • Durban North Central
    • Phoenix
    • Durban South
    • Durban South Central
    • Durban Inner West
    • Pinetown
    • Westville
    • Durban Outer West
    • Hillcrest
    • Durban KZN
    Address
    4001 Durban Kzn
    South Africa
    +27-311001916 electriciandurban.com
