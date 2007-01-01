Established in 2007 our agents have been fully committed to the

coastal property market and have successfully grown over the last 10 years.

Our offices are owner managed to ensure we have hands on commitment to all our clients, we are an energetic company with an enthusiasm for success and we are fortunate to be a part of the most desired real estate area’s on the Coast line.

The team at Premier Real Estate offer a comprehensive and expert range of services including:

Free Property Valuations

Residential Sales

Property ManagementCommercial Sales

Assisting in these areas is state of the art technology and business management systems, innovative and creative marketing and above all else, an intimate knowledge of the market.

To find out more about what is happening in our market now – follow us on twitter @PremierBallito .

Of course, we also have the right people on board at Premier Real Estate. Our team of friendly, professional and qualified staff are able to assist you with all of your real estate needs and we look forward to working with you.