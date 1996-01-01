Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CR Concepts
Designers in Durban North
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Carol is the Area Principal of Pam Golding Properties, South Africa's award-winning real estate agency. In addition, Carol's creative arm, CR Concepts, enables her to offer advice to clients on property renovations and decorating, as well providing turn-key solutions to assist them with flipping homes for profit. 

    Services
    Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Durban North
    • La Lucia and Umhlanga
    Company awards
    Miss Universe SA 1996; Franchisee of the Year 2010; Best Real Estate Agency SA and Africa 2014, 2015, 2016.
    Address
    2 Swapo Road
    4051 Durban North
    South Africa
    +27-315736000 www.crconcepts.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Concept to Conclusion

      Add SEO element