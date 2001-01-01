Your browser is out-of-date.

Carpenters Johannesburg
Services

  • Joinery
  • Shop Fitters
  • Bathroom & Kitchen fitters
  • Window Frame & Door Fittings
  • Customized Furniture
  • Customized Cupboards
  • Decking
  • Timber Roofing
  • Furniture renovations
  • Finished Carpentry

Projects

    Woodworking and Joinery

    Carpenter Johannesburg is the leading service provider when it comes to woodwork and joinery in Joburg. We are a team of qualified and skilled carpenters with years of experience in the manufacture of customized furniture & cupboards, window frame & door fittings, timber roofing, decking, and shop fitters. We have the equipment and manpower to tackle both small fittings and largescale remodelling. Our commitment to satisfying the varying needs of clients is legendary. Give us a call today on +2710 500 4226 and talk to our friendly woodwork specialists. You will be provided with a free quote to you budget accordingly.

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    • Bedfordview
    • City CBD & Bruma
    • Kensington
    • Rosebank (Central)
    • Roodeport
    • Johannesburg South
    • Kenilworth
    • Northcliff & Melville (West)
    • Blackheath
    • East Rand
    • Sunninghill
    • Lonehill
    • Fourways
    • Sandton & Bryanston (North)
    • Randburg
    Address
    10 Kid Brook Flat, 66 Honey Street, Berea,
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-105004226 carpenterjohannesburg.com
