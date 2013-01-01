Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M&amp;M Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hout Bay House , M&M Designs M&M Designs Modern houses
    Hout Bay House , M&M Designs M&M Designs Modern houses
    Hout Bay House , M&M Designs M&M Designs Modern dining room
    +7
    Hout Bay House
    Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Colonial style house
    Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Colonial style bedroom
    Nambiti Hills , M&M Designs M&M Designs Colonial style house
    +5
    Nambiti Hills

    M&M Design offer a turnkey interior design and decor service. Their philosophy is to create spaces that showcase the spirit, life and love of their clients and their hands on approach ensures that one can simply walk into a fully functional, designed and decorated home for the least amount of stress and effort.

    Services
    Interior design and Decorating
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Company awards
    House & Leisure House Of The Year Award 2013
    Address
    Unit 23,24,25, The Quarters, Ballito. Stewart Drive,
    4420 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-315391072 www.mmdesigns.co.za
      Add SEO element