AB DESIGN
Designers in Cape Town
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • Skinny Legs Luxury Cafe, Retail Interior Design , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Skinny Legs Luxury Cafe, Retail Interior Design , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Skinny Legs Luxury Cafe, Retail Interior Design , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Skinny Legs Luxury Cafe, Retail Interior Design
    Container Restaurant, Cape Town , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant, Cape Town , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant, Cape Town , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Container Restaurant, Cape Town
    Pembroke Apartment - V and A waterfront, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN BedroomBeds & headboards
    Pembroke Apartment - V and A waterfront, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Pembroke Apartment - V and A waterfront, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
    Pembroke Apartment - V and A waterfront
    Grand Designs - Exhibition , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
    Grand Designs - Exhibition , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Study/office
    Grand Designs - Exhibition , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern conservatory
    Grand Designs - Exhibition
    House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern style bedroom
    House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern living room
    House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern dressing room
    House Habana
    House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Minimalist house
    House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Minimalist dining room
    House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture , AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
    House Ebenezer: A Measure Of Texture

    Industry Leader in the Fields of Retail, Residential, Exhibition, Office and Product Design.

    Services
    • High End Residential Design
    • Product Design
    • Creative Interior Design
    • Turnkey Solutions
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Johannesburg
    • Durban
    • All South Africa
    Company awards
    Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2013Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2018Plascon Award—Decorex best Interior designer exhibit
    Address
    74 shortmarket street.
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-871506538 www.ab.design

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Inspiring and innovative designs!
    over 3 years ago
    Colin Plit
    We worked with AB Design when we recently designed and refurbished a heritage apartment block in Cape Town. Both Aiden Bennetts and his team were enthusiastic and professional. Aiden is a talented designer with a warm disposition which made him a pleasure to work with.
    over 3 years ago
    Sharon Henry
    It was a pleasure working with Aidan and his team, they were professional at all times and the fit out of the Birkenstock Shop at Morningside Shopping Centre, Sandton was seamless and on schedule.
    over 3 years ago
