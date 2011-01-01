Industry Leader in the Fields of Retail, Residential, Exhibition, Office and Product Design.
- Services
- High End Residential Design
- Product Design
- Creative Interior Design
- Turnkey Solutions
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Durban
- All South Africa
- Company awards
- Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2013Retail Design Awards Canal Walk—Best retail store 2018Plascon Award—Decorex best Interior designer exhibit
- Address
-
74 shortmarket street.
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-871506538 www.ab.design