With over 15 years experience, Liquid Studio continues to grow from strength to strength. We have owner managed teams who strive to exceed our clients expectations.

As well as specialising in creating beautiful accent walls, we also transform and renew old pieces of furniture, including kitchen cabinets, using a wide variety of paint techniques. A full interior paint service is also offered. Wall Treatments offered include LiquidWallpaper, custom bespoke designs, dry brushed stencilling, worn leather, granite among others. As far as furniture is concerned whether you are you looking for a shabby chic look, distressing, colour washing, or gilding we are able to use 'new' ways to create 'old aged' feel, as well as breathe new life into tired pieces.