Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Liquid Studio
Paint & Wall Coverings in Durban
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • With over 15 years experience, Liquid Studio continues to grow from strength to strength. We have owner managed teams who strive to exceed our clients expectations.
    As well as specialising in creating beautiful accent walls, we also transform and renew old pieces of furniture,  including kitchen cabinets, using a wide variety of paint techniques. A full interior paint service is also offered.   Wall Treatments offered include LiquidWallpaper, custom bespoke designs, dry brushed stencilling, worn leather, granite among others. As far as furniture is concerned whether you are you looking for a shabby chic look, distressing, colour washing, or gilding  we are able to use 'new' ways to create 'old aged' feel, as well as breathe new life into tired pieces.

    Service areas
    Kwazulu Natal and Durban
    Address
    4051 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-833878600 www.liquidstudio.net
      Add SEO element