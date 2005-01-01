Your browser is out-of-date.

Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
Restoration & Renovation in Cape Town
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Steel Staircases, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Stairs Wood Wood effect
    Steel Staircases, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Stairs Metal Metallic/Silver
    Steel Staircases, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Stairs Metal Wood effect
    +6
    Steel Staircases
    Devonvale, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    Devonvale, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    Devonvale, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    +17
    Devonvale
    Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate Phase 2, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate Phase 2, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate Phase 2, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Modern living room
    +6
    Devonvale Golf & Wine Estate Phase 2
    Hertex Gardens, Cape Town, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    Hertex Gardens, Cape Town, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    Hertex Gardens, Cape Town, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION
    +21
    Hertex Gardens, Cape Town
    Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces
    Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces
    Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Commercial spaces
    +53
    Hertex Wynberg - Restoration and Renovation of Historical Building
    JOINERY DEPARTMENT, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Modern kitchen
    JOINERY DEPARTMENT, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Modern kitchen
    JOINERY DEPARTMENT, Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Renov8 CONSTRUCTION Modern kitchen
    +13
    JOINERY DEPARTMENT
    Show all 14 projects

    RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd 

    Based in the Western Cape and founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad, the company was and is established on the principles of Integrity, Quality and Professionalism.

    'The long-term vision of RENOV8 is not to become the biggest, but rather the best at what we do.' 

    Our main focus is on Commercial Construction and Fit-out’s for Retail Spaces, and Up-market Residential Homes, we believe in challenging the norm and the status quo, and turning dreams into reality by providing an all-round better experience in the building industry and achieving extraordinary results for each of our clients individually. 

    We rely on proper planning and effective communication between client and contractor, and understand that this is essential to managing risk and continuously producing results of the highest quality. 

    We trust in the transparency between various role players, and assure each of our clients the highest attention to detail from initial inception phase of a project, all the way through to completion and final handover. 

    We appreciate that any project carries with it enormous financial implications, which is why we do whatever is necessary to provide our clients with the peace of mind that they need.

    RENOV8 Construction offers a number of services that cater to each client’s unique needs. We see ourselves as “Cape Town’s Construction Company of choice”, and have confidence in the fact that upon completion of any project, our clients will see us in the same light. 

    We make certain that capable and qualified Foremen are on site to supervise work and that a Contract’s Manager is always appointed to work with the client throughout the Project and scope of works. 

    Our team of professionals are committed to efficient resource management and cost effective building practices. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, we do what we can to implement green building procedures. We remain sensitive to our clients’ needs throughout the duration of each project, providing them with any and all necessary updates every step of the way. 

    RENOV8 is in good standing with all Occupational Health & Safety Legislation relating to the management of construction sites and implementation thereof. All of our staff are well trained and competent. 

    We are registered members of the Master Builders Association, the National Home Building Regulation Council, as well as the BIBC. 

    RENOV8 offers a holistic approach to the transformation of any space into a functional, aesthetically appealing and sound structure.

    Please contact us for more information.

    Thanks,

    Team RENOV8

    Services
    • Commercial & Residential
    • Space Fit-out
    • Renovations
    • New Build
    • Interior & Exterior
    • Construction from the Ground up
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Company awards
    Master Builders, The Building Industry Bargaining Council, NHBRC
    Address
    14 Kaymor Street, Stikland Industrial
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219827348 www.renov8sa.co.za

    Reviews

    Sian Kitchener homify Sian Kitchener homify
    Professional and a pleasure to work with.
    almost 4 years ago
    Tim Burke Homify Tim Burke Homify
    Precise and professional. Their work speaks for itself
    over 3 years ago
