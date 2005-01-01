RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd

Based in the Western Cape and founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad, the company was and is established on the principles of Integrity, Quality and Professionalism.

'The long-term vision of RENOV8 is not to become the biggest, but rather the best at what we do.'

Our main focus is on Commercial Construction and Fit-out’s for Retail Spaces, and Up-market Residential Homes, we believe in challenging the norm and the status quo, and turning dreams into reality by providing an all-round better experience in the building industry and achieving extraordinary results for each of our clients individually.

We rely on proper planning and effective communication between client and contractor, and understand that this is essential to managing risk and continuously producing results of the highest quality.

We trust in the transparency between various role players, and assure each of our clients the highest attention to detail from initial inception phase of a project, all the way through to completion and final handover.

We appreciate that any project carries with it enormous financial implications, which is why we do whatever is necessary to provide our clients with the peace of mind that they need.

RENOV8 Construction offers a number of services that cater to each client’s unique needs. We see ourselves as “Cape Town’s Construction Company of choice”, and have confidence in the fact that upon completion of any project, our clients will see us in the same light.

We make certain that capable and qualified Foremen are on site to supervise work and that a Contract’s Manager is always appointed to work with the client throughout the Project and scope of works.

Our team of professionals are committed to efficient resource management and cost effective building practices. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, we do what we can to implement green building procedures. We remain sensitive to our clients’ needs throughout the duration of each project, providing them with any and all necessary updates every step of the way.

RENOV8 is in good standing with all Occupational Health & Safety Legislation relating to the management of construction sites and implementation thereof. All of our staff are well trained and competent.

We are registered members of the Master Builders Association, the National Home Building Regulation Council, as well as the BIBC.

RENOV8 offers a holistic approach to the transformation of any space into a functional, aesthetically appealing and sound structure.

Please contact us for more information.

Thanks,

Team RENOV8