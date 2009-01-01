Studious was formed in 2009 by Derick Britz and Deon Reynecke, amidst the rapid growth of the company we have managed to stay a small company, adding a personal touch to our service. We take on large and small projects, where we have done medical parks, indoor sports centers, lodges and boutique hotels. The focus of the company lies in upmarket houses where our service delivers quality advice and management from inception till completion.