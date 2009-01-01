Your browser is out-of-date.

Studious Architects
Architects in Centurion
Reviews (7)
    • HOUSE RANKIN, Studious Architects Studious Architects Minimalist house Brown
    HOUSE RANKIN, Studious Architects Studious Architects Minimalist house
    HOUSE RANKIN, Studious Architects Studious Architects Patios
    HOUSE RANKIN
    HOUSE VAN ZYL, Studious Architects Studious Architects
    HOUSE VAN ZYL, Studious Architects Studious Architects
    HOUSE VAN ZYL, Studious Architects Studious Architects
    +1
    HOUSE VAN ZYL
    THE HILLS, Studious Architects Studious Architects Modern houses
    THE HILLS, Studious Architects Studious Architects Modern houses
    THE HILLS, Studious Architects Studious Architects Modern houses
    +3
    THE HILLS
    AKABEKO LODGE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Country style house
    AKABEKO LODGE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Country style bathroom
    AKABEKO LODGE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Country style house
    +1
    AKABEKO LODGE
    TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style houses
    TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bedroom
    TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
    +31
    TREE HOUSE

    Studious was formed in 2009 by Derick Britz and Deon Reynecke, amidst the rapid growth of the company we have managed to stay a small company, adding a personal touch to our service. We take on large and small projects, where we have done medical parks, indoor sports centers, lodges and boutique hotels. The focus of the company lies in upmarket houses where our service delivers quality advice and management from inception till completion.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Master planning & interior design.
    Service areas
    Centurion Pretoria Johannesburg and more
    Address
    10 Baobab Nook Zwartkop
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-126633371 www.studious.co.za
    Passive

    Functional

    Sustainable

    Reviews

    vusi selby khoza
    Oh nice place to be at , we had a meeting here and the people treated us so good.
    7 months ago
    ELvino Ramokolo
    Great
    about 1 year ago
    Lourens van Greuning
    Professional architecture
    about 4 years ago
